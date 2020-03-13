COVID-19 | Catholic churches in Quebec will be quiet this weekend
Some religions are starting to cancel services in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The Assembly of Quebec Catholic bishops says while churches will stay open for small gatherings and personal visits, all weekend masses have been cancelled.
The Niagara Catholic Diocese is urging any parishioners who feel unwell to stay home and not attend mass.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is also suspending all of its worship services globally until further notice.
