COVID-19 | CBSA worker tests positive for virus



A Canada Border Services Agency officer at Toronto Pearson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ashley Lemire of the CBSA says in a statement, “We can assure you that the employee is in isolation at home and following direction from local health officials."

She adds the agency is proactively notifying all employees who have had contact with the individual and is taking steps to clean the location where the officer worked.

Lemire says the agency is working in close cooperation with federal health agencies, its employees and the union to ensure appropriate measures are in place.

The announcement comes as federal authorities face criticism over whether or not arriving air travellers are being screened properly for the coronavirus, if they're being screened at all.