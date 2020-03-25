COVID-19 | Changes coming to Niagara Regional Police facilities

Niagara Regional Police are implementing some temporary changes to their facilities due to COVID-19.

Their St. Catharines site will be the only site where you can report collisions.

Niagara Falls and Welland sites' front desks' are still open, but Fort Erie, Port Colborne, and Grimsby's are closed.

The public is asked to apply online to request Record Checks, Fingerprint Destruction, Record Suspensions, Occurrence reports, and FOI until further notice.

Questions specifically relating to Record Checks can be addressed by email at backgroundchecks@niagarapolice.ca.