COVID-19 | CHL puts a pause on their 2019-2020 season

The Canadian Hockey League has announced that they are pausing the 2019-2020 season until further notice.

This announcement affects the CHL and its three regional leagues: The Ontario Hockey League, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and the Western Hockey League.

In a statement, the CHL says they came to the decision following consultations with medical professionals today amidst the concerns around COVID-19.

All ticket holders, including seasons, should hold on to their tickets for the March 14th and March 19th home games, as they will be honoured when games are rescheduled.