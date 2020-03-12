COVID-19 | CHL puts a pause on their 2019-2020 season
The Canadian Hockey League has announced that they are pausing the 2019-2020 season until further notice.
This announcement affects the CHL and its three regional leagues: The Ontario Hockey League, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and the Western Hockey League.
In a statement, the CHL says they came to the decision following consultations with medical professionals today amidst the concerns around COVID-19.
All ticket holders, including seasons, should hold on to their tickets for the March 14th and March 19th home games, as they will be honoured when games are rescheduled.
The #CHL announces that the balance of the 2019-20 season and all hockey related activity shall be paused immediately until further notice.— CanadianHockeyLeague (@CHLHockey) March 12, 2020
STATEMENT 📰: https://t.co/nI1HuSoAF7 pic.twitter.com/PapQjL99es
