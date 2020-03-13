COVID-19 | City of St. Catharines closing several facilities

The City of St. Catharines is closing several city facilities until early April to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

As of 4:30 p.m. today all recreation centres, arenas, and sports fields will be closed.

So will all branches of the St. Catharines Public Library, the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre, the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre, the St. Catharines Farmers Market and Market Square, The Meridian Centre, and the First Ontario Performing Arts Centre.

All of the City's March Break programming has been cancelled.

The city is also discontinuing all water meter replacements, repairs, and in-house water sampling.

Civil marriage ceremonies are cancelled until further notice.

All closures will be in effect until April 5th.