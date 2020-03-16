COVID-19 | CMHA Niagara closing to the public
The Canadian Mental Health Association Niagara is the latest organization to close its doors to the public.
All CMHA locations and offices are closed starting today until further notice, but services will still be available over the phone.
COAST – 1-866-550-5205 (available 24/7)
Urgent Support – 905-641-5222 ext. 2231 (available Monday-Friday 11:30-7:00)
Main line – 905-641-5222 (available Monday-Friday 8:30-5:30)
Pathstone Mental Health is also closing their doors until April 5th.
One-on-one support is available over the phone. Pathstone's ciris line is 1-800-263-4944.
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with Acting Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region Public Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local health
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Business
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO/President Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Mishka Balsom regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Mental Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO Pathstone Mental Health Shaun Baylis regarding COVID-19's impact on mental health