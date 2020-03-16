COVID-19 | CMHA Niagara closing to the public

The Canadian Mental Health Association Niagara is the latest organization to close its doors to the public.

All CMHA locations and offices are closed starting today until further notice, but services will still be available over the phone.

COAST – 1-866-550-5205 (available 24/7)

Urgent Support – 905-641-5222 ext. 2231 (available Monday-Friday 11:30-7:00)

Main line – 905-641-5222 (available Monday-Friday 8:30-5:30)

Pathstone Mental Health is also closing their doors until April 5th.

One-on-one support is available over the phone. Pathstone's ciris line is 1-800-263-4944.