COVID-19 | Commisso's Fresh Foods to limit number of customers in store

Commisso's Fresh Foods will start limiting the amount of people allowed inside the store starting tomorrow.

Staff at the store have also stepped up cleaning and sanitizing practices to try and slow down the spread of COVID-19.

President Rocky Commisso says so far they have been able to maintain supplies of almost everything.

"We run out from time to time. We ran out of milk, certain lines of milk, we ran out of eggs. But the next day we got our deliveries in and we were stocked back up again."

He says the biggest challenges are keeping up with stocking the shelves and the demands on staff as anxious people continue to flood the store.