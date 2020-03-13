COVID-19 | Community Care changing how clients access services

Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold is changing the way they are meeting with clients due to coronavirus concerns.

CEO Betty-Lou Souter says they are changing how clients access the building and changing service delivery hours to 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

"We're going to provide emergency bags of food for people at the back door. People won't be accessing the building. Our housing clients can come to the back door as well - we have a table set up for them where staff will meet with them."

Souter adds they are also changing donation protocols.

"We're going to have to suspend the donation of household goods and clothing, focusing on the most important piece right now which is food security and the funds to help us get there. We don't know how long this is going to go on and if we're running out of particular supplies, having the ability to go and purchase is really helpful. So donations of food and funds are our focus right now."

Community Care has also stepped up the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing high traffic areas.

