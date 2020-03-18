iHeartRadio
COVID-19 | Costco to start limiting number of people in store

Costco is taking steps to limit the amount of people in their stores.

Shoppers have been flocking to the warehouses, stocking up on everything from groceries to toilet paper since the pandemic started.

Now the chain is going to start controlling the amount of customers allowed inside the stores at one time and placing limits on certain in-demand items.

Sanitation of carts, cash registers and shelves will be increased.

