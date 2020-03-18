COVID-19 | Costco to start limiting number of people in store
Costco is taking steps to limit the amount of people in their stores.
Shoppers have been flocking to the warehouses, stocking up on everything from groceries to toilet paper since the pandemic started.
Now the chain is going to start controlling the amount of customers allowed inside the stores at one time and placing limits on certain in-demand items.
Sanitation of carts, cash registers and shelves will be increased.
-
5PM
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
5PM MAR 19TH
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
4PM
NDP MPP, Wayne Gates, Niagara Falls
Derek McNally, Executive Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive for Niagara Health.
Harvest Barn, Chrissy Sacco, 40 years supporting the community – continuing to do so, delivery, salad bar changes, Wants to say thank you to staff.