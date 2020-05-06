COVID-19 death toll has exceeded national projections: Dr. Tam

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 4111 today, exceeding national projections that 38-hundred and 83 Canadians would die by May 5th.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the increased number of deaths is due to deaths occurring mostly in long-term care facilities.

But she notes the epidemic still appears to be slowing down and that the doubling time for infections is now at about 20 days.

Canada is on track to complete its millionth test for COVID-19 sometime in the next 24 hours.