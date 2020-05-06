COVID-19 death toll has exceeded national projections: Dr. Tam
The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 4111 today, exceeding national projections that 38-hundred and 83 Canadians would die by May 5th.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the increased number of deaths is due to deaths occurring mostly in long-term care facilities.
But she notes the epidemic still appears to be slowing down and that the doubling time for infections is now at about 20 days.
Canada is on track to complete its millionth test for COVID-19 sometime in the next 24 hours.
There is an even growing importance attached to the number of tests being carried out as provinces begin to slowly reopen their economies and increase their COVID-19 surveillance at the same time.
Remembering VE DayTom McConnell Speaks with Author, Historian, Broadcaster and College Professor Ted Barris regarding VE Day
News and Notes from the Team/Roster Named/Upcoming Preparations/Schedule and Michael Jordan Documentary on NetflixMatt Holmes Speaks with Victor Raso – Head Coach Niagara River Lions regarding preparations for upcoming season/player rosters announced
Home Gardens and How to Start Them CorrectlyMatt Holmes Speaks with Matt Orr – Greenhouse Manager Niagara College Greenhouse regarding home gardens