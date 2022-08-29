COVID-19 deaths this month in Niagara are on pace with early 2021

Niagara has passed 600 COVID-19 deaths in the region and the month August is not letting up.

In the latest update on Monday, Niagara Public Health is reporting 602 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic and 32 this month which is on pace to be the deadliest since February of 2021.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health, says this "should not take away from the fact that we are absolutely in a far better place and COVID-19 is less of a concern for us."

Hirji goes on to say that with everything open there are still a few things we can do to help those at risk in the community, "that means making sure that everybody is getting that third dose of vaccine and that we are all wearing masks in indoors spaces and when we are around crowds outdoors."

Public Health is also focusing on back to school and making sure kids are up to date on all of their vaccinations.

They are running some clinics to catch up on missed vaccines for things like Hepatitis B, Meningitis, and HPV.