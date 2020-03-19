COVID-19 | Debate over migrant workers in wake of pandemic



The Town of Niagara on the Lake sending out a release to advocate for the safe entrance of migrant workers to Canada in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Town officials say they understand the concerns of the agricultural community with respect to the federal government’s travel restrictions that effectively prohibit migrant workers from entering Canada due to COVID-19.

They say while they are grateful the federal Agriculture Minister has given her reassurances, Ottawa will work to develop conditions to allow migrant workers into the country while protecting the health of Canadians, the town is still conferring with stakeholders to resolve the issue.

The release goes on to say the town "wholly support the Federal and Provincial Government in taking every available measure to allow for the safe entrance of these essential workers,

and to devise a process."

Meantime, the St. Catharines Standard, in an exclusive report this morning, says they have obtained an email sent to the agricultural industry by Ontario's Agricultural Minister Ernie Hardeman saying Ottawa will lift the travel restrictions on migrant workers, but they will have to self isolate for 14 days when they arrive in Canada.