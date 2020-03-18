iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

COVID-19 | Details of economic stimulus package expected today

money 1

Canadians are waiting to hear what the government plans to do to help our bottom line.

Politicians are expected to announce the details of a significant economic stimulus package today.

CTV News reports the package may be more than $20 billion.

The announcement is expected this morning.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio