COVID-19 | Details of economic stimulus package expected today
Canadians are waiting to hear what the government plans to do to help our bottom line.
Politicians are expected to announce the details of a significant economic stimulus package today.
CTV News reports the package may be more than $20 billion.
The announcement is expected this morning.
