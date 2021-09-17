COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre will reopen next week in St. Catharines

Niagara Health is re-opening its COVID-19 drive-through assessment centre at the St. Catharines hospital next week.

Officials say there is an increase in demand for testing.

The St. Catharines Site assessment centre will be in addition to the Greater Niagara General assessment centre in Niagara Falls.

The operating hours for both locations will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, including all holidays.

The St. Catharines site will open Tuesday September 21st.

“As we enter the fall season and now that many students are back to school, we are seeing an increased need for testing,” says Zeau Ismail, Director, Interprofessional Practice, Ethics and Research Administration, and Director Lead, COVID-19 Assessment Centres and Vaccine Clinic. “We encourage anyone who needs a test based on the criteria to book one. This virus is highly contagious so early detection is important for managing the fourth wave.”

Book a COVID-19 test appointment online or call 905-378-4647 ext. 42819 (4-CV19).

Walk-ins are not accepted for COVID-19 testing at either location.