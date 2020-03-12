iHeartRadio
COVID-19 | DSBN ramping up cleaning protocol in wake of COVID-19

There are no plans to close down DSBN schools.

The District School Board of Niagara has however been ramping up their cleaning protocol in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board has added cleaning staff to ensure that all major touch points in schools are cleaned twice a day.

Staff are also talking to kids about the importance of washing their hands.

There are also no plans to prevent students who travel during march break from coming back into the classroom.

Click here to see the DSBN's page about the coronavirus.

