COVID-19 | Even Disneyland is closing amid coronavirus concerns

Disneyland is closing due to concerns over COVID-19.

It has only closed 3 times since its opening: For a national day of mourning after President Kennedy's assassination in 1963, after the Northridge Earthquake in 1994, and after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Located in Anaheim, California, Disneyland will be shutdown as of Saturday.

“Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period,” says a statement released by Walt Disney Company.

It is planned to reopen late March.

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will remain open.