COVID-19 | Even Disneyland is closing amid coronavirus concerns
Disneyland is closing due to concerns over COVID-19.
It has only closed 3 times since its opening: For a national day of mourning after President Kennedy's assassination in 1963, after the Northridge Earthquake in 1994, and after the Sept. 11 attacks.
Located in Anaheim, California, Disneyland will be shutdown as of Saturday.
“Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period,” says a statement released by Walt Disney Company.
It is planned to reopen late March.
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will remain open.
-
FOOD THERAPY MAR 14TH
Today on Food Therapy, host Lynn Ogryzlo is talking about foods you can eat to help you feel younger!
-
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 2
This week, Tim Denis and Rob Golfi talk about which home renovations can add value to your home. Also, do you need to disclose if someone died in your home?
-
Chris Bittle - St. Catharines MP
Matt talks with Chris about the Federal government's response to the outbreak of Covid-19.