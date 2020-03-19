COVID-19 | Farm Boy introducing shopping hours for vulnerable people
Farm Boy is the latest retailer offering new shopping hours for Canadians who are the most at risk of serious repercussions from COVID-19.
Starting tomorrow stores across Ontario will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sundays for the most vulnerable people.
Farm Boy officials are also closing the hot, salad, soup, and olive bars, fresh seafood and meat counters, and communal seating areas.
