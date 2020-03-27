COVID-19 | First case in Niagara with no travel history

Niagara Region Public Health is confirming the first local case of COVID-19 in a person with no international travel history.

Officials say the latest confirmed case involves a man in his 30s who works at Saint Francis Catholic Secondary School.

He worked while infectious, and is currently recovering at home in self-isolation.

Niagara Catholic District School Board officials say he started exhibiting symptoms on March 12th.

Public Health officials say staff and students at the school have been notified, and they are working with the school and the Niagara Catholic District School Board to monitor the situation.

If anyone from the school community shows symptoms of the virus, they need to immediately self-isolate and contact their health care professional or Public Health.

Common symptoms include fever and coughing. Other symptoms may include difficultly breathing, a sore throat, and a runny or congested nose.

Niagara’s Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says “We believe this infection was due to community exposure within Ontario. With local transmission occurring around Ontario and possibly now in Niagara as well, it is important we continue with our civic duty to help break the chain of transmission by keeping our physical distance and avoiding unnecessary interactions with others.”

Niagara Public Health is reporting 12 local confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death.

Of Niagara's 11 active cases of COVID-19, 6 are being treated by Niagara Health at the St. Catharines' hospital.

Overall, Ontario is reporting 135 new confirmed cases today, but provinical officals are offering no further information. All cases are simply listed as 'pending.'