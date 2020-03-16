COVID-19 | First dedicated COVID-19 assessment centre to open in Niagara tomorrow

The first of two dedicated COVID-19 assessment centres in Niagara will open tomorrow.

Niagara Health Executive Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive Derek McNally says the centres will reduce pressure on the emergency departments.

"Members of our team will be providing screening and assessment and testing for individuals who will be referred to the centre. The referral will be from public health or our emergency department."

The centre will be open at the Greater Niagara General Site on North Street in Niagara Falls seven days a week. Officials are still setting the hours of operation.

The second site will be somewhere in St. Catharines, but officials are still finalizing a location.