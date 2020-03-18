COVID-19 | Foos and Stones postpone tours

It wasn't unexpected, but fans will be disappointed just the same, as another two high profile rock bands announce they are postponing their tours.

The Rolling Stones are postponing their 15-city North American tour because of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The Stones were set to play New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY on June 6th.

The Foo Fighters are also hitting the brakes on their 25th anniversary tour, moving their opening show in Phoenix from April 12th to December.

The Foo's are scheduled to play Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre May 20th

Foo frontman Dave Grohl tweeting to fans "The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we'll come tear up like we always do. Promise. Now go wash your hands."