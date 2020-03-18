COVID-19 | Ford and GM confirm temporary shutdown
Ford and General Motors have confirmed that all North American factories will close temporarily.
Ford says its plants will shut down after Thursday evening shifts, through March 30.
GM says it will begin a "systematic orderly suspension" of production through at least March 30.
Fiat Chrysler temporarily closed a factory in Sterling Heights, Michigan, north of Detroit after workers were concerned about the virus.
The company said a plant worker tested positive for the coronavirus, but had not been to work in over a week.
The move by General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford will idle about 150,000 auto workers.
-
5PM
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
5PM MAR 19TH
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
4PM
NDP MPP, Wayne Gates, Niagara Falls
Derek McNally, Executive Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive for Niagara Health.
Harvest Barn, Chrissy Sacco, 40 years supporting the community – continuing to do so, delivery, salad bar changes, Wants to say thank you to staff.