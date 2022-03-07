iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

COVID-19 global death toll hits 6,000,000

covid 19

The global death toll from COVID-19 has crossed a dubious milestone this morning.
    
The tragic number of six-million confirmed Monday as compiled by America's Johns Hopkins University is believed to be a vast undercount and shows that the pandemic in its third year is far from done -- even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.
    
Canada has recorded about 37-thousand COVID deaths since early 2020. 

12

Latest Audio