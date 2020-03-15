COVID-19 | GO Train service to Niagara suspended
As of Wednesday, Metrolinx is reducing GO Transit service.
As part of this, the Lakeshore West train will not be coming to St, Catharines or Niagara Falls for the time being.
If you really need to get to Toronto, you can take the GO Bus Route 12 and switch to a GO train in Burlington.
Visit gotransit.com for all updated schedules.
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with Acting Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region Public Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local health
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Business
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO/President Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Mishka Balsom regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Mental Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO Pathstone Mental Health Shaun Baylis regarding COVID-19's impact on mental health