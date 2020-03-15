iHeartRadio
COVID-19 | GO Train service to Niagara suspended

GO-Train

As of Wednesday, Metrolinx is reducing GO Transit service.

As part of this, the Lakeshore West train will not be coming to St, Catharines or Niagara Falls for the time being.

If you really need to get to Toronto, you can take the GO Bus Route 12 and switch to a GO train in Burlington.

Visit gotransit.com for all updated schedules.

