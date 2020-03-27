COVID-19 | Government of Ontario sends out Emergency Alert for returning travelers

The Government of Ontario has used the Emergency Alert system to remind travelers of the need to self-isolate upon return.

The alert went out through phones, radios, and televisions.

It went out shortly after Premier Ford's press conference ended at 2pm, and says travelers returning to Ontario are required by law to self-isolate.

If travellers do not comply with this order, they can face penalties of up to $1 million or three years in prison.

At the press conference, Ford said this will not be the last time they use this to caution residents.