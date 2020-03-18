COVID-19 | Hamilton's MOH says one case of virus not linked to international travel
Hamilton's Medical Officer of Health growing concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in the city.
During a media conference yesterday, Doctor Elizabeth Richardson says of the 15 cases of coronavirus, one can not be traced back to international travel.
And she says "While we're going to continue to try and contain this virus and try and limit it's spread, we are concerned that we are moving to that next phase in terms of where it's at."
But Richardson notes the measures they are asking people to take will definitely make a difference.
Meantime, the TD Bank in Waterdown has closed temporarily after one of its employees tested positive for the virus.
A bank spokesperson says any customers at risk will be notified by public health.
This as the number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario continues to climb, although at a slower rate than just a few days ago
Health authorities reported a dozen new cases yesterday, marking the second day in a row that the number of positive diagnoses decreased from the day before.
The provincial total of 189 now includes one death.
Officials say the virus is believe to be a factor in the death of a 77-year-old man from the Muskoka region.
