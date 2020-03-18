COVID-19 | Harlem Globetrotters postpone Meridian Centre event
The Harlem Globetrotters have postponed their visit to the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines.
They were originally set to bring their new show "Pushing the Limits" to the centre on April 8th.
Tickets purchased for the event will be honoured when the new date is announced.
-
5PM
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
5PM MAR 19TH
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
4PM
NDP MPP, Wayne Gates, Niagara Falls
Derek McNally, Executive Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive for Niagara Health.
Harvest Barn, Chrissy Sacco, 40 years supporting the community – continuing to do so, delivery, salad bar changes, Wants to say thank you to staff.