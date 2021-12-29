COVID-19 has struck a knockout blow to another major sporting event

The world junior hockey championship in Edmonton and Red Deer has been cancelled.



The shutdown, which follows three days of competition, comes after players on multiple teams returned positive COVID-19 tests.



Czechia forfeited its game against Finland today after a player tested positive.



The United States forfeited its game against Switzerland yesterday after two players tested positive.

Canada was scheduled to play its third preliminary-round game against Germany on Wednesday night.



Teams arrived in Alberta on Dec. 15. Players were quarantined and were tested before being allowed to skate.