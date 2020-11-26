COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario went up more than 63 per cent over 4 weeks

New provincial data show COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario went up more than 63 per cent over the last four weeks.

A report released today says the number of patients in intensive care due to the virus is expected to hit 200 next month and stay there for some time, which could lead to the cancellation of surgeries.

It also says deaths in long-term care homes are rising, even though the number of cases among staff and residents appears to be flattening.

This is the first time new projections have been released since the province sent Toronto and Peel Region into lockdown earlier this week.

The report shows 70 per cent of new cases in Toronto, and 27 per cent of cases in Peel and Ottawa, cannot be linked to a source.

Twenty per cent of York's new daily infections have no known epidemiological link.

Niagara Health is reporting 6 patients in hospital being treated for COVID-19 as of November 25th.