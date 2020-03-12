COVID-19 | Juno Awards and Toronto's St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled

Even more events are being cancelled as the world tries to handle the spread of COVID19.

The Juno Awards are the latest major even to cancel over concerns surrounding the virus.

Officials with The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences say they made the decision after talking with provincial tourism and health authorities.

The awards were supposed to be held in Saskatoon on Sunday.

Our sister station Newstalk 1010 is also reporting Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Toronto has been cancelled.