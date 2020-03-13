COVID-19 | March Break travelers not deterred by coronavirus

If the line up at the border is any indication, the COVID-19 pandemic isn't scaring March Break travellers.

There was an hour long wait to cross into Buffalo on the Peace Bridge as of 7:30 this morning.

Meantime, Pearson International Airport is prepared to receive thousands of travellers.

The airport says it has been working with public health and Canada border security officials to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Extra hand sanitizing stations have been set up throughout the airport, and cleaning staff will be disinfecting high traffic areas, kioks and washroom areas more frequently.