COVID-19 | Meals on Wheels won't let its clients down

Niagara's Meals on Wheels programs will continue to run providing hot meals to clients across the region.

In a release, the agency says each week it delivers roughly 1500 hot meals and over 1300 frozen meals and at the same time provide a vital welfare check to clients.

Meals on Wheels Chair, Leslie Kennedy says "In these stressful times, it seems more important than ever to provide meals

and check on the well-being of the most vulnerable people in our communities."

Kennedy notes all Meals on Wheels agencies have established screening procedures for clients and volunteers and adjustments to standard delivery practices have

been modified to meet challenges of COVID-19."