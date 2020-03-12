COVID-19 | MLB suspends all operations, other events cancelled or postponed

Major League Baseball is also suspending all operations indefinitely.

MLB officials say opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks and spring training games are cancelled as of 4 p.m. today.

The regular MLB season was scheduled to kick off on March 26th.

Meanwhile NASCAR officials say fans won't be allowed in the stands, but races will continue. Only competitors, crews, officials, and necessary personnel will be permitted at the races.

And the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is delaying the induction of some acts. The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on May 2nd in Cleveland, but it has now been postponed.

So far the NBA, NHL, MLB, National Lacrosse League, and Major League Soccer have all decided to hold off on their regular games as officials worry about the spread of the virus.

So far the Ontario Hockey League has yet to make a decision, but officials are scheduled to meet today.

courtesy MLB