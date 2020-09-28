COVID-19 modelling finds we could exceed a thousand new cases a day by mid October.

With COVID-19 cases surging in Ontario, a group of scientists and physicians suggest the province's second wave of the virus will peak in mid to late October.

The CBC is reporting the COVID-19 Modelling Collaborative, made up of experts from the University of Toronto, University Health Network and Sunnybrook Hospital believe it will send enough patients to intensive care, that hospitals will once again need to scale back non emergency surgeries.

The group says based on how fast the infection rate is climbing, we could exceed 1,000 new cases a day by mid October.

Yesterday, Ontario recorded 491 new infections, 24 of those were in Niagara..

The researchers caution their modelling scenarios are forecasts and it is hard to predict exactly what will happen.

But they are also concerned because the majority of people working in hospitals have school aged children and if there is a massive outbreak among the younger population, a high percentage of our health workforce won't be able to go to work.