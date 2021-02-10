COVID-19 more deadly than the flu: Canadian study

A study in the Canadian Medical Association journal suggests COVID-19 is three-and-a-half times more deadly than influenza.

The study looked at hospitalizations for the flu between November 2019 and June 2020 in seven large Canadian hospitals.

The study took place before COVID variants began to appear in Canada.

Meantime, COVID cases continue to slide in Canada.

Ontario is reporting 1072 new COVID-19 infections today, Quebec 989 cases and Manitoba 57.