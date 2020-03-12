COVID-19 | NBA suspends season, NHL to decide future of its season today
The coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on the sports industry as officials in all major sports, debate whether to allow fans to gather to cheer on their favourite teams.
The NBA has suspended its season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.
The Jazz were set to face the Thunder in Oklahoma City last night before the game was halted minutes before tipoff.
With the start of March Madness, the NCAA has announced the college basketball tournament is a go, but only essential personell will be allowed inside arenas hosting the games.
The NHL ,meantime, says it is consulting with medical experts, evaluating the options and expects to make a decision on the future of its games today.
