COVID-19 | New York state restricting gatherings of 500 people or more

The Governor of New York is introducing new measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says most gatherings with 500 people or more will not be permitted in the state starting tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Officials are also reducing the capacity of facilities with an occupancy of 500 people or fewer by half.

The new rules come into effect at 5 p.m. today for Broadway theatres in Manhattan.

Cuomo says New York has more than 300 confirmed cases of the virus.