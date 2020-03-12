COVID-19 | NHL suspends season amidst coronavirus concerns
The NHL has suspended their season due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.
A statement from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says they came to the decision after consulting with medical experts.
He says they continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and they encourage players and members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions.
This news follows the suspension of many other leagues, including the MLS and NBA.
Last night news broke that an NBA player had tested positive for coronavirus.
The statement from the NHL says given that their leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms, and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive eventually.
