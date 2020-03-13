COVID-19 | Niagara College team keeping close eye on COVID-19 situation

Niagara College has put together an Incident Management Team to keep tabs on the coronavirus situation.

In a letter college President Sean Kennedy says the team has been meeting for over a month to identify risks and take college-wide action.

Kennedy says the number of hand-sanitizer stations has been increased and cleaning services have been enhanced, including the use of hospital-grade disinfectant.

He writes all upcoming work and study trips to countries that have been identified as high risk have been cancelled.

All other college travel is being restricted.

The latest official update states classes haven't been cancelled or modified at this time, but academic contingency planning is underway.

The Spring Open House scheduled for March 28th has been cancelled. All other events are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Niagara College has set up a dedicated web page containing updates, tips, and helpful links related to the virus.