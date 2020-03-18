COVID-19 | Niagara Falls Comic Con postponed until September

Niagara Falls Comic Con has been moved to September as a response to COVID-19.

The event, which takes place at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, was scheduled for early June and will be moved to the weekend of September 11-13,

Organizer Chris Dabrowski says an official announcement will come to their Facebook page and website in a week or so.

Some of the guests on this years lineup include George Takei from Star Trek, Matthew Lewis from Harry Potter, Tobin Bell from the Saw franchise, Elvira, and many others.

Dabrowski says more than 50% of the guests previously booked have already confirmed they can come for the new dates.



Anyone who has tickets but can't make the weekend in September will be eligible for a refund, Dabrowski says.

It is estimated that the event saw 30,000 people last year.