COVID-19 | Niagara Health is reporting 75 positive cases, 15 currently in hospital
Niagara Health is reporting a total of 75 positive cases of COVID-19, with 15 cases currently in hospital.
They are also reporting there have been four COVID-19 related deaths at their hospitals: three were Niagara residents and one from the Dunnville area.
This morning Niagara Region Public Health reported they've tested 61 positive cases in the region so far.
CKTB reached out to both Niagara Health and Niagara Region Public Health for clarification on why the two are reporting different numbers.
Both organizations say one of the main factors is because they collect their data at different times.
Additionally, Niagara Health says they're reporting all activity at their sites, regardless of the patient’s residency.
Niagara Region Public Health only uses data of Niagara residents, and receives data on residents who are tested outside of the region.
Two of the cases Niagara Health is reporting on today are from outside the region.
Niagara Health says they've reviewed their data, and identified that they previously over-reported 16 positive cases and have removed them from their count.
Niagara Health operates sites in St. Catharines, Welland, and Port Colborne.
They're also responsible for the Greater Niagara General site in Niagara Falls, and the Douglas Memorial site in Fort Erie.
Niagara Region Public Health updates their website everyday at noon, and Niagara Health updates their site at 4pm.
At 610 CKTB, we strive to provide you with most accurate information that’s available.
We will continue to provide both numbers and do our best to explain the discrepancy between the two organizations.
Read the full statement we received from Niagara Health below:
The Niagara Health data reflects hospital activity as of 9:45 a.m. each day.
The confirmed positive cases comprise tests Niagara Health has performed on our inpatients, and on patients we see in our Emergency Departments, Urgent Care Centres, and at our COVID-19 assessment centres. The assessment centre tests patients who are seen by referral only through Niagara Region Public Health.
As of today at 9:45 a.m., we have 75 confirmed positive cases. Of those, 15 are currently inpatients in the hospitals.
The discrepancy in numbers between Niagara Health and Niagara Region Public Health is likely to continue due to several factors. We regret any confusion this may cause.
Niagara Region Public Health reports only results pertaining to Niagara residents, while Niagara Health reports all activity regardless of the patient’s residency.
There have been four deaths of patients (three Niagara residents and one resident from the Dunnville area) who were in our care and being treating for COVID-19.
Two of the confirmed positive cases reported in today’s Niagara Health data are residents from outside Niagara. All other confirmed positive cases are Niagara residents.
Following a review of our data, we identified the over-reporting of 16 confirmed positive cases and these have been removed from today’s count. However, we still have 14 more confirmed positive cases today than being reported by Public Health.
The discrepancy is due to several factors, including the fact that Niagara Region Public Health receives test results of Niagara residents who are tested outside of our region. Niagara Health does not receive these test results and therefore does not include them in our count.
In addition, the timing of the collection of test results from Public Health Ontario varies for each organization and is a significant contributing factor. Each organization receives and inputs test results separately and at different times, and the data changes rapidly. While our reports are generated at approximately the same time each day, the data in the reports is based on what has been inputted by each organization at that point in time.
We understand and respect the media and community’s interest in information related to COVID-19 activity in Niagara. Our goal of this daily reporting is part of our commitment to be transparent, acknowledging the ever-evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.
