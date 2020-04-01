COVID-19 | Niagara Health is reporting 75 positive cases, 15 currently in hospital

Niagara Health is reporting a total of 75 positive cases of COVID-19, with 15 cases currently in hospital.

They are also reporting there have been four COVID-19 related deaths at their hospitals: three were Niagara residents and one from the Dunnville area.

This morning Niagara Region Public Health reported they've tested 61 positive cases in the region so far.

CKTB reached out to both Niagara Health and Niagara Region Public Health for clarification on why the two are reporting different numbers.

Both organizations say one of the main factors is because they collect their data at different times.

Additionally, Niagara Health says they're reporting all activity at their sites, regardless of the patient’s residency.

Niagara Region Public Health only uses data of Niagara residents, and receives data on residents who are tested outside of the region.

Two of the cases Niagara Health is reporting on today are from outside the region.

Niagara Health says they've reviewed their data, and identified that they previously over-reported 16 positive cases and have removed them from their count.

Niagara Health operates sites in St. Catharines, Welland, and Port Colborne.

They're also responsible for the Greater Niagara General site in Niagara Falls, and the Douglas Memorial site in Fort Erie.

Niagara Region Public Health updates their website everyday at noon, and Niagara Health updates their site at 4pm.

Read the full statement we received from Niagara Health below: