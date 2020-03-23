COVID-19 | Niagara Health is thanking the community for their support
Stay home, practice physical distancing, and wash your hands as often as possible.
That's the message from President of Niagara Health Lynn Guerriero.
In video posted to social media, Niagara Health President Lynn Guerriero says they've been on the receiving end of the thoughtfulness and generosity of the community.
Guerriero says countless business have donated food, coffee, and other items to the Niagara Health team.
They're also receiving masks, and other healthcare supplies from the community .
Guerriero says they appreciate all the encouraging messages they've received.
See her full message below.
A special message from our President @LynnGuerriero thanking the community for its generosity and immense support of our team during the COVID-19 pandemic.— NiagaraHealth (@niagarahealth) March 23, 2020
Learn more about our community’s acts of kindness here: https://t.co/myJtJsP8tU #ThankYouNiagara pic.twitter.com/GaJCVZX8gr
