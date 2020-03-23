iHeartRadio
COVID-19 | Niagara Health is thanking the community for their support

CKTB - News - Lynn Guerriero

Stay home, practice physical distancing, and wash your hands as often as possible.

That's the message from President of Niagara Health Lynn Guerriero.

In video posted to social media, Niagara Health President Lynn Guerriero says they've been on the receiving end of the thoughtfulness and generosity of the community.

Guerriero says countless business have donated food, coffee, and other items to the Niagara Health team.

They're also receiving masks, and other healthcare supplies from the community .

Guerriero says they appreciate all the encouraging messages they've received.

See her full message below.

