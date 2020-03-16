COVID-19 | Niagara Health postponing elective procedures

As of March 17, Niagara Health is postponing elective surgeries and non-urgent ambulatory procedures.

This comes out of caution over concerns of the coronavirus.

In a release, Niagara Health explains that the Ontario Government has asked that all hospitals ramp down elective surgeries and other nonemergent clinical activity to protect patient safety and increase capacity for healthcare workers to respond to COVID-19.

They say they will contact patients directly to let them know of the status of their procedures.