COVID-19 | Niagara Health postponing elective procedures
As of March 17, Niagara Health is postponing elective surgeries and non-urgent ambulatory procedures.
This comes out of caution over concerns of the coronavirus.
In a release, Niagara Health explains that the Ontario Government has asked that all hospitals ramp down elective surgeries and other nonemergent clinical activity to protect patient safety and increase capacity for healthcare workers to respond to COVID-19.
They say they will contact patients directly to let them know of the status of their procedures.
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with Acting Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region Public Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local health
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Business
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO/President Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Mishka Balsom regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local business
COVID-19 | Impact on Mental Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO Pathstone Mental Health Shaun Baylis regarding COVID-19's impact on mental health