COVID-19 | Niagara Health says only essentials can be dropped off to patients

As part of their fight against COVID-19, Niagara Health says right now, only essential items can be dropped off to patients at hospital sites.

Those permitted essential items include:

  • Mobility aids
  • Prosthetics
  • Hearing aids
  • Glasses
  • CPAP machines
  • iPads, e-readers and other books
  • Clothing as absolutely necessary

Food coming into the hospital from private homes will not be allowed.


This is effective immediately.

 

As of yesterday, the St. Catharines Niagara Health site was treated six COVID-19 .

