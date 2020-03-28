COVID-19 | Niagara Health says only essentials can be dropped off to patients

As part of their fight against COVID-19, Niagara Health says right now, only essential items can be dropped off to patients at hospital sites.

Those permitted essential items include:

Mobility aids

Prosthetics

Hearing aids

Glasses

CPAP machines

iPads, e-readers and other books

Clothing as absolutely necessary

Food coming into the hospital from private homes will not be allowed.



This is effective immediately.

