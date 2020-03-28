COVID-19 | Niagara Health says only essentials can be dropped off to patients
As part of their fight against COVID-19, Niagara Health says right now, only essential items can be dropped off to patients at hospital sites.
Those permitted essential items include:
- Mobility aids
- Prosthetics
- Hearing aids
- Glasses
- CPAP machines
- iPads, e-readers and other books
- Clothing as absolutely necessary
Food coming into the hospital from private homes will not be allowed.
This is effective immediately.
As of yesterday, the St. Catharines Niagara Health site was treated six COVID-19 .
-
Anthony D’Aprile - Bench Brewing
Matt talks to Anthony about changes Bench Brewing is making during the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines
Matt gets an update from Mayor Sendzik after yesterday's special council meeting.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update after the OHL announced it is cancelling the 2020 Playoffs earlier this week.