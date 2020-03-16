COVID-19 | Niagara-On-The-Lake pharmacies focus on seniors until 11 a.m.

Two pharmacies in Niagara-On-The-Lake will be focusing on serving only elderly customers until 11 a.m.

Simpson's Pharmacy will still serve other members of the public after 11 a.m., but Pharmacist Sean Simpson says they are trying to create as safe an environment as possible.

"We're prepared to act with an overabundance of caution right now and hopefully we'll be saying we overacted instead of being able to say that we didn't do enough."

Simpson adds they will not be drawing a hard line on enforcement of this policy, but he hopes members of the public will respect the decision.

He also promotes the pharmacy's delivery service for people who may not feel comfortable going out in public.