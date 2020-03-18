COVID-19 | Niagara Regional Police ask residents to use online tools

Niagara Regional Police are asking residents to use online tools to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Starting today, the public is being asked to apply online for Record Checks, Fingerprint Destruction, Record Suspensions, Occurrence reports, and FOI requests until further notice.

Urgent requests may be considered by the Records Supervisor at 905-688-4111 x 4276.

Questions specifically relating to Record Checks can be addressed by email at backgroundchecks@niagarapolice.ca.

Although the detachments are still open to the public, residents are asked to restrict in-person visits to emergencies only.

Collision reporting centres remain open.