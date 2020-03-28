COVID-19 | Niagara's current numbers

Niagara has 14 cases of COVID-19.

At noon yesterday, the number Niagara Regional Public Health was reporting was 12, but the two cases announced last night at Seasons Retirement Community brought that number up to 14.

Of the 14 cases, three have been resolved, and one patient has passed away.

The patient that passed away was Niagara's first recorded case of COVID-19.

Niagara Health told 610CKTB yesterday that they were caring for six COVID-19 patients at their St. Catharines site.

We have reached out to see if that number has changed.

Yesterday we also heard of Niagara's first non-travel related case of COVID-19.

A man in his 30's who works at St. Francis Catholic Secondary School has no travel history, but tested positive for COVID-19.

