COVID-19 | Niagara's second assessment centre could open on Friday
The location for Niagara's second dedicated COVID-19 assessment centre has been set.
Niagara Health Executive Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive Derek McNally says they are aiming to open the second site at the St. Catharines Hospital on Friday.
"It will have its own entrance and its own examination rooms with its own team all clustered in one corner of the St. Catharines Hospital site on the main floor."
The first assessment centre opened in Niagara Falls at the Greater Niagara General Site yesterday.
15 patients visited the centre within 4 hours.
Anyone attending the site needs a referral from Public Health. Walk-ins are not accepted.
