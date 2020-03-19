COVID-19 | NRP closing some detachments to public

Niagara Regional Police have announced more building restrictions as it works to safeguard the health and safety of the force during the pandemic.

Police say starting today, they will be closing the Fort Erie, Port Colborne, and Grimsby detachments to members of the public.

The front desks at the St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland detachments will remain open for emergencies only.

Collision reporting centers in St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland will remain open.

Anyone who needs a record check, fingerprint destruction, record suspension, FOI or wants to file an occurance report can do so online.

Visit the NRP's Business Services Section under “What we do” at www.niagarapolice.ca for further information.

Urgent requests may be considered by the Records Supervisor at 905-688-4111 x 4276.

