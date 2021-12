Niagara is reporting 174 new COVID-19 cases today, and one additional death from the virus.

The death toll now sits at 446.

Twenty-five patients are being treated for COVID-19, 7 in ICU

There are 886 active cases across the region.

There were 45 new resolved cases as of today

Eighty-point-nine per cent of Niagara residents have received one dose of a vaccine while 76.2 percent have a complete series