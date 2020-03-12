COVID-19 | Oakville woman tests positive for COVID-19

An Oakville woman in her 40s is self-isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

She travelled to Colorado earlier this month and went to Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Tuesday for testing.

President and Chief Executive Officer at Joseph Brant Hospital Eric Vandewall says the testing was completed in an isolated environmental and all prevention protocols were followed.

Officials say she also recently travelled to Costa Rica. They say she had mild symptoms while on a flight from Toronto to Liberia on March 7th. She then flew from Liberia to Toronto on March 9th.

Passengers on those flights are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

In all, Ontario is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total up tp 59.

Officials say most cases are travel related.